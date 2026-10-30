PostgreSQL 19 Running Behind Schedule Due To AI/LLM Burden
The PostgreSQL database server typically sees its annual feature release every September~October, but it's not coming until at least November if not longer this year. Due to the increased developer burden due to increased bug reporting and patches via AI/LLM activity, the PostgreSQL developers have been overwhelmed.
PostgreSQL developer Robert Haas outlined in a blog post today how PostgreSQL 19 is running behind schedule and AI is at fault. The developers have been dealing with a surge of bug reports from AI/LLM agents and also needing to deal with security/bug back-ports to prior PostgreSQL versions.
Haas commented:
"And I think that’s also why we had so many late reverts, and why the release itself is delayed. Two factors are at play here.
First, because so many more bugs are being found now, it takes more time to fix them. LLMs can draft fixes, but those fixes aren’t always correct or compliant with PostgreSQL standards. So, they still need to be reviewed and committed by humans, and those humans have not gotten any smarter between 2025 and 2026.
Second, time that would have been spent reviewing what went into the release got diverted into addressing security issues and other bugs in the back-branches, and so it took longer to figure out what needed to be reverted before shipping v19."
More details on this AI-driven delay to PostgreSQL 19 can be found via this blog post.
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