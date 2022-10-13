PostgreSQL 15 Released With Better Sort Performance, Supports LZ4 & Zstd Compression

PostgreSQL 15 is out today as the newest major feature release to this leading open-source database solution.

PostgreSQL 15 delivers on a number of performance improvements, finally adds a "MERGE" command, enables Zstd and LZ4 compression support, and has a number of other features.

As for the performance work to find with PostgreSQL 15, today's release announcement notes:
In this latest release, PostgreSQL improves on its in-memory and on-disk sorting algorithms, with benchmarks showing speedups of 25% - 400% based on which data types are sorted. Using row_number(), rank(), dense_rank(), and count() as window functions also have performance benefits in PostgreSQL 15. Queries using SELECT DISTINCT can now be executed in parallel.

Building on work from the previous PostgreSQL release for allowing async remote queries, the PostgreSQL foreign data wrapper, postgres_fdw, now supports asynchronous commits.

LZ4 and Zstd compression is now supported for write-ahead log (WAL) files, more logical replication options, new functions for using regular expressions, jsonlog as a new logging format using JSON, and a variety of other enhancements.

Downloads and more details on PostgreSQL 15 via PostgreSQL.org.
