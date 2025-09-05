Pop!_OS 24.04 Beta Along With COSMIC Desktop Beta In Late September

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 September 2025 at 08:30 PM EDT. 57 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The long-awaited beta release of the Pop!_OS 24.04 Linux distribution and the closely-aligned COSMIC desktop environment will be happening in late September.

Carl Richell, System76 Founder and CEO, announced this evening that the much anticipated Pop!_OS 24.04 beta and their in-house, Rust-based COSMIC desktop will be reaching beta in late September. They are hoping for this big beta milestone release on 25 September.

Carl posted on X that they will hopefully be good for the beta release in just shy of three weeks from now.

COSMIC desktop


Their original COSMIC desktop has taken much longer than anticipated to progress past the alpha stage and has continued in development albeit with a lot of polishing and features being constantly added. That in turn has put a drag on Pop!_OS 24.04 for the System76 Linux distribution based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS package set plus COSMIC and other extra packages.

In a follow-up comment he noted it's still too early to determine when the final release might take place, when asked if it could be out by November.

Benchmarks and testing on Phoronix as the Pop!_OS 24.04 release nears.
57 Comments
Related News
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
BeOS-Inspired Haiku Now Supports Changing Audio Outputs Live, Other Improvements
ReactOS Dev Gets FEX Running For x86_64 Games On This "Open-Source Windows" OS Under ARM
Slackware 16 Alpha 1 Available Following GCC 16.2, Glibc 2.44 & Binutils 2.47 Upgrade
Slackware-Based Zenwalk ISOs Updated With Linux 7.1, Flatpak Integrated + Xfce 4.20
Ikey Doherty Plans To Show How To "Properly" Build A Modern Linux Distro
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Void Linux Maintainer Orphans 100+ Packages Over AI Policy Dispute
Intel Reverses Decision To Cancel Their Open-Source Font Project
AI Made A Lot Of "Hideous" Code But Found Major Bottlenecks For Faster Linux Compilation
The Linux Kernel Planning To Remove Around ~55k Lines Of Old ARM Platform Code
BFS File-System Being Removed For Linux 7.4
Debian 13.7 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Patches Ready For AMDGPU HDMI 2.1 Enabled By Default With Linux 7.4 With FreeSync, VRR & ALLM
Steam Client Beta Improves Big Picture Mode, Several Linux Enhancements