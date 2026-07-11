KDE Developers Continue Landing More Features For Plasma 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 July 2026 at 05:51 AM EDT. 47 Comments
KDE
KDE developers continue to be very busy this summer landing more features for the upcoming Plasma 6.8 desktop.

This Week in Plasma is out with its latest issue to highlight all of the interesting Plasma desktop developments for the past week. This week some of the Plasma 6.8 feature activity highlights include:

Spectacle now supports recording audio during screen recording -- the system audio and/or microphone audio. Separately for Spectacle, it no longer requires the OpenCV library after the developers found a way to implement the blur effect without using OpenCV.

KDE System Monitor now supports measuring vRAM usage as a percentage of the total video memory, similar to the regular system RAM reporting as a percentage.

KDE Plasma Login Manager's auto-login now works on systems with older versions of systemd.

External monitor brightness changes now reflect more quickly when adjusting the brightness slider within the Brightness & Color widget.

More details on the new features for Plasma 6.8 plus the many fixes and refinements for the existing Plasma 6.6 and Plasma 6.7 series can be found via This Week in Plasma.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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