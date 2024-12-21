KDE Plasma 6.3 Improving Game Controller Joystick Support, Many Fixes

21 December 2024
While the Christmas holidays are quickly approach, KDE developers remain busy working on new features for the upcoming Plasma 6.3 desktop as well as continuing to land many bug fixes.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his newest weekly blog post outlining the interesting accomplishments for the week. In the lead up to Christmas some of the KDE happenings included:

- When applying screen settings that fail due to graphics driver issues, the System Settings will now report that to the user rather than just failing silently -- beginning with Plasma 6.3.

- A new Breeze "open-link" icon to better indicate where web URLs are opened from things that don't look like clickable links.

- Plasma 6.2.5 will fix one of the most common Powerdevil crashes in recent times.

- With WireGuard VPN the "Persistent Keepalive" setting now works.

- Plasma 6.3 will have multiple fixes and improvements around screen brightness and dimming.

- Auto-updates within Discover now work again.

- Vastly improved game controller joystick support within Plasma 6.3 that fix "many weird and random-seeming bugs."

- For printers reporting per-color ink levels, the System Settings Printers page will now display the ink level visualization in the actual ink colors again.

- Qt 6.8.2 will fix one of the most common Qt crashes affecting Plasma and KDE applications.

- Plasma Browser Integration now works in the Flatpak version of Firefox on Plasma 6.3.

More details in all these interesting KDE Plasma changes for the week via blogs.kde.org.
