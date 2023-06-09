Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Nate Graham remarked in his weekly recap that he's been having to use the X11 Plasma 6 session since the Plasma 6 Wayland session currently is "too unstable for me to feel productive." But in his use of the X11 Plasma 6 session, he's now found it to be "barely buggier than the Plasma 5 X11 session. It's really quite nice at this point." That's a good sign for the overall stabilizing of Plasma 6 basics and hopefully the Wayland session support gets into better shape soon.
The KDE developers recently wrapped up a major refactoring of the Plasma 6 widget APIs to modernize them and overall improve the architecture. Some of the other changes to happen this week included:
- When using fractional scaling with the Plasma Wayland session, you should no longer see line glitches "all over the place."
- Under Plasma Wayland when adding a second keyboard layout, the keyboard layout system tray icon now appears immediately.
- Significant UI improvements to Skanpage.
More details on the KDE progress for this week can be found via Nate's blog.