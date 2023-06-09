KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 June 2023 at 06:07 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his latest weekly development summary to highlight all of the work on Plasma 5 fixes and then the ongoing feature work in the march toward Plasma 6.0.

Nate Graham remarked in his weekly recap that he's been having to use the X11 Plasma 6 session since the Plasma 6 Wayland session currently is "too unstable for me to feel productive." But in his use of the X11 Plasma 6 session, he's now found it to be "barely buggier than the Plasma 5 X11 session. It's really quite nice at this point." That's a good sign for the overall stabilizing of Plasma 6 basics and hopefully the Wayland session support gets into better shape soon.

The KDE developers recently wrapped up a major refactoring of the Plasma 6 widget APIs to modernize them and overall improve the architecture. Some of the other changes to happen this week included:

- When using fractional scaling with the Plasma Wayland session, you should no longer see line glitches "all over the place."

- Under Plasma Wayland when adding a second keyboard layout, the keyboard layout system tray icon now appears immediately.

- Significant UI improvements to Skanpage.

More details on the KDE progress for this week can be found via Nate's blog.
