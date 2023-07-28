KDE Plasma 6 Making Progress On Sound Themes, Lower Cursor Latency On Wayland

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 July 2023
With most developers having recovered from the recent Akademy KDE developer conference, Plasma 6 is back to seeing a lot of new development activity for what will be the next major open-source desktop release likely debuting in early 2024.

Besides outlining some of the features being removed in Plasma 6, prominent KDE developer Nate Graham is out today with his usual weekly development summary to highlight all of the interesting changes that landed in the different KDE components over the past seven days.

Last week saw Plasma 6 gaining sound support when (un)plugging a USB device while this week brought more work on Plasma 6's sound theme support and separately but also notable is fixing a Wayland cursor latency issue under load. This week's KDE highlights include:

- Progress toward full sound theme support in Plasma 6. System Settings now lets users configure their desired sound theme and more.

- Reducing the cursor latency during heavy load with the Plasma Wayland session.

- Support for synchronizing the scrolling of the Kate text editor in split view mode.

- A variety of other bug fixes.

More details on the KDE changes for this last full week of July via Nate's blog.
