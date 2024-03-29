Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6 Refinements Continue, Fixes 3+ Important Crashes This Week
Aside from more KDE crash fixes, other work that landed in KDE this week includes:
- Some menu items and toolbar buttons in the desktop context menu and global Edit Mode toolbar are more concise.
- Power and session actions have been fixed (again) for people not using systemd-enabled booting.
- Syncing settings to SDDM will now also sync the scaling factor and screen arrangement correctly on systems where KWin is running as the Wayland server.
- Discover is much faster at showing reviews for apps.
- Discover is much faster about presenting information on large offline updates.
- Baloo no longer tries to index contents on temporarily-mounted file-systems like network shares.
- As for crash fixes this week, there is a Discover crash fix when refreshing KNewStuff content, a crash in Discover at launch under certain situations, a Plasma crash when changing the panel position on certain setups, and also a Baloo file indexer crash when creating or renaming files or folders.
More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate Graham's blog.