KDE Plasma 6 Refinements Continue, Fixes 3+ Important Crashes This Week

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 March 2024 at 06:37 AM EDT. 3 Comments
For the weekly "This Week In KDE" development summary, developer Nate Graham highlighted the opt-in DrKonqi crash reporting wizard. Thanks in part to that opt-in automatic crash reporting, details were gathered for fixing at least three important crashes within Plasma 6 this week.

Aside from more KDE crash fixes, other work that landed in KDE this week includes:

- Some menu items and toolbar buttons in the desktop context menu and global Edit Mode toolbar are more concise.

- Power and session actions have been fixed (again) for people not using systemd-enabled booting.

- Syncing settings to SDDM will now also sync the scaling factor and screen arrangement correctly on systems where KWin is running as the Wayland server.

- Discover is much faster at showing reviews for apps.

- Discover is much faster about presenting information on large offline updates.

- Baloo no longer tries to index contents on temporarily-mounted file-systems like network shares.

- As for crash fixes this week, there is a Discover crash fix when refreshing KNewStuff content, a crash in Discover at launch under certain situations, a Plasma crash when changing the panel position on certain setups, and also a Baloo file indexer crash when creating or renaming files or folders.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate Graham's blog.
3 Comments
