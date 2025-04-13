Pinta 3.0 Image Editing Program Released With Port To GTK4
One month after GIMP 3.0 was finally released for this popular image editor ported to GTK3 and many other changes, Pinta 3.0 has now been released. Pinta as a reminder is the open-source image editing program inspired by Paint.NET. With the Pinta 3.0 release the image editor has been ported to GTK4 and libadwaita.
Pinta is a relatively simple image editor that takes inspiration from the Paint.NET Windows program. The big change with Pinta 3.0 is porting over to the GTK4 toolkit and making use of libadwaita. Pinta remains written in the C# programming language.
Pinta 3.0 also brings an ARM64 installer for macOS, various new image effects, support for exporting to PPM files, support for nearest-neighbor resampling when resizing images, support for WebP image files on Windows, and many other changes.
Downloads and more details on the Pinta 3.0 release via Pinta-Project.com.
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