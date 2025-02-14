Show Your Love For Linux Hardware Coverage By Going Premium This Valentine's Day
If you wish to show your appreciation for all of the Linux hardware reviews, Linux benchmarking, and open-source news provided on Phoronix each and every day, you can join Phoronix Premium this Valentine's Day weekend at a discounted rate.
For those wishing to help support Phoronix with all of the daily open-source/Linux news and reviews, for Valentine's Day 2025 there is a Phoronix Premium special running through this weekend -- through end of day on Monday, 17 February. Phoronix Premium provides ad-free access to the site, multi-page articles on a single page, native dark mode support, custom forum avatars, and other features while helping to support the site.
The web publishing space remains difficult with rampant ad-block use, many advertisers focused on advertising via social networks and YouTube, and all the difficulties more so focusing on a niche like the Linux desktop that isn't really a big focus for the major hardware companies in terms of any ad spend. A majority of the technically inclined audience engaging ad-blockers continues to put major pressure on operations and the sustainability of dedicating the past 20+ years to Phoronix for enriching the Linux hardware experience and community.
If you wish to show your support this Valentine's Day, now through end of day Monday you can join (or renew) at the discounted rate. You can enjoy discounted rates for Phoronix Premium: $30 USD for an annual subscription compared to the current rate of $45 per year or $150 USD for a lifetime subscription, down from the rate otherwise of $250. To take advantage of this deal, first you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as that is what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There is not any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $30 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). For those preferring not to use PayPal or just want to use a CC directly, this Stripe link is accepted as well. Then as soon as possible I will have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.
Thanks for your support and happy Valentine's Day.
