Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness

Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix on 5 January 2025 at 08:47 AM EST. 50 Comments
PHORONIX
This morning I rolled out upgraded forum software to improve the forum experience and also hopefully help the overall Phoronix.com site performance with the database server being hammered recently from the forums.

The upgrade from vBulletin 5 to vBulletin 6 should now be in place for the Phoronix Forums. It's an overdue upgrade motivated by vBulletin 6 hopefully providing better performance as well as ideally addressing some long-standing forum bugs.

Hopefully the performance improvements with vBulletin 6 pan out and in turn also helping the Phoronix.com site responsiveness since the bloated forum software has recently been causing the MariaDB database server used by Phoronix.com to become rather overloaded.

Some Phoronix readers have recommended the XenForo forum software, which I have been investigating as well but at least for now the vBulletin 6 route was the more seamless transition and motivated to get these performance issues on the site more quickly under control.

If you encounter any issues with the forums or main site, please let me know by contacting me or posting in the forums. Thanks and here's to hopefully a better experience.
50 Comments
Related News
Intel Battlemage, Raspberry Pi 500 & Linux 6.13 Excited Linux Users In December
AMD Zen 5 Captivated Linux Reader Interest In 2024
Apple M4, More AMD Zen 5 Benchmarks & Linux Kernel Drama From November
Phoronix Black Friday Reminders
Phoronix Premium Cyber Week Sale To Better Enjoy Our Linux Hardware Reviews & News
Intel Arrow Lake, AMD EPYC Turin & Linux Kernel Drama Made For An Interesting October
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
NVIDIA Made Great Strides With Their Open-Source Kernel Code & Wayland Support In 2024
Fedora's Captivating 2024 With Many New Features & Leading Innovations
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements