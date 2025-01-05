Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness
This morning I rolled out upgraded forum software to improve the forum experience and also hopefully help the overall Phoronix.com site performance with the database server being hammered recently from the forums.
The upgrade from vBulletin 5 to vBulletin 6 should now be in place for the Phoronix Forums. It's an overdue upgrade motivated by vBulletin 6 hopefully providing better performance as well as ideally addressing some long-standing forum bugs.
Hopefully the performance improvements with vBulletin 6 pan out and in turn also helping the Phoronix.com site responsiveness since the bloated forum software has recently been causing the MariaDB database server used by Phoronix.com to become rather overloaded.
Some Phoronix readers have recommended the XenForo forum software, which I have been investigating as well but at least for now the vBulletin 6 route was the more seamless transition and motivated to get these performance issues on the site more quickly under control.
If you encounter any issues with the forums or main site, please let me know by contacting me or posting in the forums. Thanks and here's to hopefully a better experience.
