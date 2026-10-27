Pavee OS: Ikey Doherty's New Daily-Driver Desktop Distro Being Built Atop Barney
Back in September Ikey Doherty of Solus Linux and Serpent OS notoriety as well as being a former Intel Clear Linux developer announced Barney as his planned showcase for how to "properly" build a modern Linux distribution in 2026+. Today he's provided an update on this Barney distro tooling effort as well as announcing Pavee OS as his planned daily-driver desktop distribution built atop it.
Pavee OS was announced as Ikey's "opinionated daily-driver desktop, built on top of barney, bny-base and any other layers we produce." Ikey elaborated on his intentions with Pavee OS:
"I've been building distros the wrong way round for so long now. It's time to invert the relationship: build a reusable, modern ecosystem that others can share without forcing a particular distro's design decisions on every project.
Pavee OS gives me a way to demonstrate the factory in practice, while keeping my own preferences separate from the shared infrastructure."
This blog post announces Pavee OS as well as providing an update on the Barney tooling itself.
Those curious about Pavee OS will be able to track its code progress as it begins development via this GitHub repository.
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