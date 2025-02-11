Arm Mali Panfrost Driver Lands OpenCL C Support In Mesa 25.1

The Panfrost Gallium3D driver has merged initial OpenCL C infrastructure into Mesa 25.1 for allowing OpenCL compute on Arm Mali graphics using this open-source Linux driver stack.

Mary Guillemard with Collabora has added OpenCL C driver support to Panfrost based on the CLC infrastructure used by the Asahi AGX Gallium3D code for Apple Silicon. This allows compiling OpenCL C kernels down to a NIR library and pre-compiled shader binaries. The PanVK Vulkan driver as part of this merge also adds libpan support for OpenCL C functions inside NIR builders like the Panfrost Gallium3D code. Arm Mali Bifrost and Valhall graphics processors is what is currently supported by this OpenCL infrastructure code.

Panfrost OpenCL merge


Those interested in OpenCL C support for Arm Mali hardware with the Panfrost driver in Mesa 25.1 can find out more about this support via this merge that landed a short time ago into Mesa Git.
