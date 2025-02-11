Arm Mali Panfrost Driver Lands OpenCL C Support In Mesa 25.1

The Panfrost Gallium3D driver has merged initial OpenCL C infrastructure into Mesa 25.1 for allowing OpenCL compute on Arm Mali graphics using this open-source Linux driver stack.Mary Guillemard with Collabora has added OpenCL C driver support to Panfrost based on the CLC infrastructure used by the Asahi AGX Gallium3D code for Apple Silicon. This allows compiling OpenCL C kernels down to a NIR library and pre-compiled shader binaries. The PanVK Vulkan driver as part of this merge also adds libpan support for OpenCL C functions inside NIR builders like the Panfrost Gallium3D code. Arm Mali Bifrost and Valhall graphics processors is what is currently supported by this OpenCL infrastructure code.

Those interested in OpenCL C support for Arm Mali hardware with the Panfrost driver in Mesa 25.1 can find out more about this support via this merge that landed a short time ago into Mesa Git.