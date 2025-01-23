PanVK Driver Now Exposing Vulkan 1.1 For Arm Mali Valhall v10 GPUs
With the newest code merged for Mesa 25.0, the Panfrost PanVK driver is exposing Vulkan 1.1 support on Arm Valhall "v10" graphics processors.
A merge request opened last month implements subgroup operations within PanVK. That in turn was the last milestone before Vulkan 1.1 could be enabled for Arm Mali Valhall v10 graphics.
The Valhall v10 GPUs include the likes of the Mali G310 and Mali G610. The current hardware support matrix for the PanVK Vulkan driver and Panfrost Gallium3D for OpenGL from the Mesa documentation:
More work is still needed before PanVK is caught up to the latest Vulkan 1.4 specifications.
This Vulkan 1.1 support with PanVK will be found in Mesa 25.0 due for its stable release in the coming weeks.
