PHPStan Now 25~40% Faster For Static Analysis

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 21 January 2026 at 05:40 AM EST. 5 Comments
PROGRAMMING
For those using the powerful PHPStan tool for static analysis on PHP code, this week's PHPStan 2.1.34 is promoting optimized performance with projects seeing around 25% to 40% faster analysis times.

PHPStan 2.1.34 delivers on much greater performance via caching of reflection objects and many raw performance optimizations to the analyzer code. There are dozens of different performance optimizations in this new release for making this static analyzer much faster in trying to catch any issues with PHP code. It's quite a speed-up for saving time on part of developers when looking out for various classes of bugs in large PHP codebases.

PHPStan logo


In trying out the new release myself, I am seeing the new PHPStan around 30% faster for analyzing than with the previous releases.

For downloads or to learn more about this new PHPStan release with much speedier static analyzer performance, check out the project's GitHub. Those unfamiliar with the PHPStan static analyzer can learn more about it in general at phpstan.org.
5 Comments
Related News
Wild 0.11 Linker Released - Now Able To Link Linux Kernel Modules, WASM By Default
PHP Updates Released For Two Critical Code Execution Vulnerabilities
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4
Rustls 0.23.46 Released With Four Security Fixes
IREE 3.12 Introduces Rolls Out Rewritten Vulkan Driver, Experimental AMD HSA HAL
Drgn 0.3 Released For This "Natural" Programmable Debugger From Meta
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Several Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities Accidentally Posted To Public Kernel Mailing List
Linus Torvalds' AI Code Improved: Huge Performance Wins With Reworked Code
Linus Torvalds Eliminates Unsafe __get_user() & __put_user() Functions In Linux 7.4
Linux's Early Boot-Time Physical Memory Allocator Sees Big Speed-Up: ~268s To ~50ms
New Wayland Protocol Proposed For VNC/Remote Software
Linux 7.4 Block Updates Range From Floppy Disk Driver Fixes To Apple M4 NVMe Support
Fedora 45 Hits A Second NO-GO: Not Releasing Until November
17k Lines Of New Rust Kernel Code Heading Into Linux 7.4