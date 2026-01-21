PHPStan Now 25~40% Faster For Static Analysis

For those using the powerful PHPStan tool for static analysis on PHP code, this week's PHPStan 2.1.34 is promoting optimized performance with projects seeing around 25% to 40% faster analysis times.PHPStan 2.1.34 delivers on much greater performance via caching of reflection objects and many raw performance optimizations to the analyzer code. There are dozens of different performance optimizations in this new release for making this static analyzer much faster in trying to catch any issues with PHP code. It's quite a speed-up for saving time on part of developers when looking out for various classes of bugs in large PHP codebases.

In trying out the new release myself, I am seeing the new PHPStan around 30% faster for analyzing than with the previous releases.For downloads or to learn more about this new PHPStan release with much speedier static analyzer performance, check out the project's GitHub . Those unfamiliar with the PHPStan static analyzer can learn more about it in general at phpstan.org