PHPStan 2.0 Released For Leading PHP Static Analyzer

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 11 November 2024 at 06:10 AM EST. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
PHPStan 2.0 is out today as what is the best open-source static analyzer for the PHP programming language.

PHPStan 2.0 shipped today with a new "level 10" analysis mode that provides "level 9 on steroids", lower memory consumption, better handling of parameters passed by reference, a variety of new rules, and dozens of other improvements as well as fixes. The memory consumption is reduced by as much as 50~70% thanks to breaking up of the reference cycles.

PHPStan 2.0 logo


PHPStan is backed by a variety of organizations sponsoring the project and is a really great PHP static analysis tool. PHP programmers wanting to check out PHPStan 2.0 for this very power static analysis software can find today's release over on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Optimization Patches Significantly Speed-Up Debuggers Using /proc/kcore
OpenCL Headers & SDK Updated For OpenCL 3.0.17
Wasmer 5.0 WebAssembly Runtime Released With V8, WAMR & WASMI Backends
Google's Flutter UI Toolkit Forked As Flock
Rust-Written Rustls Now Reportedly Outperforming OpenSSL & BoringSSL
Wasmer 5.0-rc1 Adds Experimental Support For WASMI, Interpreter Mode Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Spots A 3888.9% Performance Improvement In The Linux Kernel From One Line Of Code
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Fedora KDE Desktop Spin Promoted To Same Tier As GNOME-Based Fedora Workstation
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released For Testing
systemd 257-rc1 Released With A Ton Of New Features & Changes
NVIDIA Outlines Current Wayland Limitations & Upcoming Driver Features
Linux Mint Working On Night Light For Cinnamon, Collaborating With Framework Computer
Cloudflare's Pingora 0.4 Rust Framework Released With Experimental Windows Support