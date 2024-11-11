PHPStan 2.0 Released For Leading PHP Static Analyzer

PHPStan 2.0 is out today as what is the best open-source static analyzer for the PHP programming language.PHPStan 2.0 shipped today with a new "level 10" analysis mode that provides "level 9 on steroids", lower memory consumption, better handling of parameters passed by reference, a variety of new rules, and dozens of other improvements as well as fixes. The memory consumption is reduced by as much as 50~70% thanks to breaking up of the reference cycles.

PHPStan is backed by a variety of organizations sponsoring the project and is a really great PHP static analysis tool. PHP programmers wanting to check out PHPStan 2.0 for this very power static analysis software can find today's release over on GitHub