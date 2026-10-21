PHP Updates Released For Two Critical Code Execution Vulnerabilities

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 21 October 2026 at 09:43 AM EDT. 15 Comments
PROGRAMMING
PHP 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36 and 8.2.35 were just released to fix two critical vulnerabilities that can allow for unauthenticated remote code execution. Server administrators are advised to update immediately.

The first vulnerability is out-of-memory handling can interrupt PHP causing OOM corruption and remote code execution. The second remote code execution vector is via stale global state surviving after its backing memory has been freed.

PHP critical vulnerabilities


Both of these remote code execution vulnerabilities are rated critical at 9.2 out of 10.

More details on these security vulnerabilities and the updated PHP versions at PHP.net.
15 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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