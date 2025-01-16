PCI Express 7.0 Remains On Track For 2025, v0.7 Spec Published
Back in 2022 the PCI Express 7.0 specification was announced with hitting 128 GT/s and planned availability in 2025. Since then they have been iterating on the spec with PCI-SIG members and today they announced the PCI Express 7.0 v0.7 specification.
PCI Express 7.0 version 0.7 is now available for member review and incorporating feedback from last year's v0.5 specification. PCI Express 7.0 remains on track with doubling the PCI Express 6.0 bandwidth to 128 GT/s and up to 512GB/s bi-directionally via PCIe x16. PCI Express 7.0 is relying on PAM4 signaling, improved power efficiency, and is maintaining backwards compatibility with prior PCI Express revisions.
The PCI Express 7.0 v1.0 specification publication is still planned for the 2025 calendar year.
More details on the v0.7 spec release via PCISIG.com.
