Oracles Releases Updated "bpftune" For BPF-Based Auto-Tuning Of Linux Systems
The past few years Oracle has been working on bpftune as a solution for BPF-based, automatic tuning of Linux systems. Bpftune has been available via Oracle Linux and GitHub while finally their open-source GitHub code has seen the first new tagged release in a while.
The bpftune daemon supports auto-tuning of Linux via BPF observability. With bpftune there is continuous monitoring of the Linux system and adjusting of system behavior at a fine-grain level. A big emphasis on bpftune is making it easier to manage the large range of sysctl tunables with the modern versions of the Linux kernel.
Bpftune 0.4-1 was released on Friday with better reliability of tuners, net buffer and UDP tuners, and improved cleanup handling around process start/stop.
With bpftune 0.4-1 is also basic Debian packaging support, fixing i386 builds, other new tunables identified, documentation updates, and other enhancements.
Downloads and more details on the bpftune 0.4-1 release via GitHub.
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