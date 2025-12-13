Oracles Releases Updated "bpftune" For BPF-Based Auto-Tuning Of Linux Systems

Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 13 December 2025 at 12:27 PM EST. 6 Comments
ORACLE
The past few years Oracle has been working on bpftune as a solution for BPF-based, automatic tuning of Linux systems. Bpftune has been available via Oracle Linux and GitHub while finally their open-source GitHub code has seen the first new tagged release in a while.

The bpftune daemon supports auto-tuning of Linux via BPF observability. With bpftune there is continuous monitoring of the Linux system and adjusting of system behavior at a fine-grain level. A big emphasis on bpftune is making it easier to manage the large range of sysctl tunables with the modern versions of the Linux kernel.

Bpftune 0.4-1 was released on Friday with better reliability of tuners, net buffer and UDP tuners, and improved cleanup handling around process start/stop.

With bpftune 0.4-1 is also basic Debian packaging support, fixing i386 builds, other new tunables identified, documentation updates, and other enhancements.

bpftune


Downloads and more details on the bpftune 0.4-1 release via GitHub.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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