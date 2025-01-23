Oracle Linux 10 Developer Preview Released With UEK-Next Based On Linux 6.12
Building off last month's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 beta, Oracle today published the Oracle Linux 10 Developer Preview for a first glimpse at this next RHEL10-derived operating system.
Oracle Linux 10 Developer Preview is now available for Intel/AMD x86_64 and ARM64 platforms for this downstream of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.
Like with prior Oracle lInux releases, Oracle Linux 10 Developer Preview is shipping both with a Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) that is tracking the current RHEL10 Linux 6.11 kernel image as well as Oracle offering their newest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel. UEK-next is currently based on a Linux 6.12 LTS upstream state.
Those interested in Oracle's take on RHEL 10 can find the Oracle Linux 10 Developer Preview download details and more information via the Oracle Linux blog. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.0 is expected for its stable release in Q2 (presumably near the Red Hat Summit 2025 in mid-May), so the stable Oracle Linux 10.0 release will likely be at some point shortly thereafter.
