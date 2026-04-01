Opera GX Browser Gets Flatpak'ed & Snap'ed On Linux
Last month Opera released the Opera GX gaming-focused web browser for Linux. It rolled out in RPM and Debian package format support while now for those interested is also available via Flatpak and Snap sandboxed app formats.
Opera shared today that Flatpak and Snap versions of the Opera GX gaming-focused web browser are now available, complete with availability on Flathub and the Snap Store, respectively.
If you are interested in using the proprietary, closed-source Opera GX web browser on Linux, details on these new builds can be found via the Opera blog.
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