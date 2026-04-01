Opera GX Browser Gets Flatpak'ed & Snap'ed On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 23 April 2026 at 05:22 PM EDT. 24 Comments
PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE
Last month Opera released the Opera GX gaming-focused web browser for Linux. It rolled out in RPM and Debian package format support while now for those interested is also available via Flatpak and Snap sandboxed app formats.

Opera shared today that Flatpak and Snap versions of the Opera GX gaming-focused web browser are now available, complete with availability on Flathub and the Snap Store, respectively.

Opera GX on Flathub


If you are interested in using the proprietary, closed-source Opera GX web browser on Linux, details on these new builds can be found via the Opera blog.
24 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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