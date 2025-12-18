OpenZFS 2.4 Released With Faster Encryption Performance, Many Other Improvements
OpenZFS 2.4 is out as stable in time for the holidays! The big OpenZFS 2.4 feature release is now available for FreeBSD and Linux systems to continue advancing the open-source ZFS file-system support.
OpenZFS 2.4 delivers faster encryption performance for CPUs with AVX2, the new zfs rewrite command, support up through the latest Linux 6.18 stable kernel, support to set default user / group / project quotas, direct I/O falling back to a lightweight uncached I/O mode when dealing with unaligned writes, unified allocation throttling support, ZIL on special vdevs support, and more.
The official OpenZFS 2.4 release features come down to:
- Quotas: Allow setting default user/group/project quotas
- Uncached IO: Direct IO fallback to a light-weight uncached IO when unaligned
- Unified allocation throttling: A new algorithm designed to reduce vdev fragmentation
- Better encryption performance using AVX2 for AES-GCM
- Allow ZIL on special vdevs when available
- Extend special_small_blocks to land ZVOL writes on special vdevs (#14876), and allow non-power of two values
- Add zfs rewrite -P which preserves logical birth time when possible to minimize incremental stream size
- Add -a|--all option which scrubs, trims, or initializes all imported pools
- Add zpool scrub -S -E to scrub specific time ranges
- Add zpool prefetch -t brt to prefetch BRT (block cloning table)
- Add send:encrypted permission
- Rename arc_summary and arcstat to zarcsummary and zarcstat
- Temporarily "sit out" child vdevs that are being abnormally slow
- Relax topology restrictions on special/dedup vdevs
- Improvements to ashift handling
- Multiple gang blocks improvements and fixes
- New dedup optimizations and fixes
- New block cloning optimizations and fixes
Downloads and more details on today's OpenZFS 2.4 stable release via GitHub.
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