OpenZFS 2.4 Released With Faster Encryption Performance, Many Other Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 December 2025 at 08:02 PM EST. 30 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
OpenZFS 2.4 is out as stable in time for the holidays! The big OpenZFS 2.4 feature release is now available for FreeBSD and Linux systems to continue advancing the open-source ZFS file-system support.

OpenZFS 2.4 delivers faster encryption performance for CPUs with AVX2, the new zfs rewrite command, support up through the latest Linux 6.18 stable kernel, support to set default user / group / project quotas, direct I/O falling back to a lightweight uncached I/O mode when dealing with unaligned writes, unified allocation throttling support, ZIL on special vdevs support, and more.

OpenZFS logo


The official OpenZFS 2.4 release features come down to:
- Quotas: Allow setting default user/group/project quotas
- Uncached IO: Direct IO fallback to a light-weight uncached IO when unaligned
- Unified allocation throttling: A new algorithm designed to reduce vdev fragmentation
- Better encryption performance using AVX2 for AES-GCM
- Allow ZIL on special vdevs when available
- Extend special_small_blocks to land ZVOL writes on special vdevs (#14876), and allow non-power of two values
- Add zfs rewrite -P which preserves logical birth time when possible to minimize incremental stream size
- Add -a|--all option which scrubs, trims, or initializes all imported pools
- Add zpool scrub -S -E to scrub specific time ranges
- Add zpool prefetch -t brt to prefetch BRT (block cloning table)
- Add send:encrypted permission
- Rename arc_summary and arcstat to zarcsummary and zarcstat
- Temporarily "sit out" child vdevs that are being abnormally slow
- Relax topology restrictions on special/dedup vdevs
- Improvements to ashift handling
- Multiple gang blocks improvements and fixes
- New dedup optimizations and fixes
- New block cloning optimizations and fixes

Downloads and more details on today's OpenZFS 2.4 stable release via GitHub.
30 Comments
Related News
NTFS-3G Update Brings Many Security Fixes
Linux 7.3-rc4 To Address Two Unfortunate Bugs With Btrfs
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Dragonfly 2.0 Delivers More Performance For This Modern Replacement To Redis & Memcached
BFS File-System Being Removed For Linux 7.4
EROFS Disables LZ4 Rolling Decompression Due To Data Corruption Possibility
About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Simple Optimization For Linux 7.4 Can Open Files For Reading ~39% Faster
Google's "Painful To Maintain" Binder C Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Rust
Ubuntu 26.10 Moves cp, mv & rm Over To Rust Coreutils For 100% Transition
Help Linux Hardware Testing & Reviews Continue While Enjoying Phoronix Without Ads
Alibaba Contributing $3M USD To Omarchy To Work On Making "Ideal" Agentic OS
Orphaned VMs: Running VMs Uninterrupted While Host Kernel Is Offline For Reboots/Updates
Valve Introduces Pyrowave Video Codec In Beta For Low Latency Streaming
Ubuntu 26.10 Switches To The Linux 7.3 Kernel