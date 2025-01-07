OpenZFS 2.3-rc5 Released With Support For Cross-Compiling Kernel Modules

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 January 2025 at 06:15 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
OpenZFS 2.3 continues working its way toward release with Monday having brought the fifth and potentially final release candidate.

OpenZFS 2.3 has been working on a number of exciting features for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.3 features include fast deduplication, direct I/O, RAIDZ expansion, JSON output support for more OpenZFS commands, optimized kernel same-page merging, long names support for files/folders, and many other smaller improvements. The RAIDZ expansion, direct I/O, and fast deduplication in particular make OpenZFS 2.3 quite an exciting update.

WIth the new OpenZFS 2.3-rc5 release there is now support for cross-compiling kernel modules as needed, CentOS Stream 10 support is added to the OpenZFS ZTS tests, remounting of datasets on soft reboots, and a variety of other bug fixes. OpenZFS 2.3-rc5 is mostly about getting in last minute bug fixes ahead of the stable debut.

OpenZFS logo


Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.3-rc5 changes via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
CXL Block Device "CBD" Looking Very Promising For The Linux Kernel In 2025
Device Mapper Atomic Write Support Patches Posted
Reiser5 Would Be Turning Five Years Old But Remains Dead
Pre-Content fanotify / fanotify Hierarchical Storage Management Expected For Linux 6.14
Uncached Buffered I/O Aims To Be Ready For Linux 6.14 With Big Gains
EROFS Switches To Buffered I/O For File-Backed Mounts To Speed-Up Container Start Times
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Cloudflare Talks Up Multi-Path TCP But Dings Linux's Less Than Ideal Support
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs