OpenZFS 2.3-rc5 Released With Support For Cross-Compiling Kernel Modules

OpenZFS 2.3 continues working its way toward release with Monday having brought the fifth and potentially final release candidate.OpenZFS 2.3 has been working on a number of exciting features for this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.3 features include fast deduplication, direct I/O, RAIDZ expansion, JSON output support for more OpenZFS commands, optimized kernel same-page merging, long names support for files/folders, and many other smaller improvements. The RAIDZ expansion, direct I/O, and fast deduplication in particular make OpenZFS 2.3 quite an exciting update.WIth the new OpenZFS 2.3-rc5 release there is now support for cross-compiling kernel modules as needed, CentOS Stream 10 support is added to the OpenZFS ZTS tests, remounting of datasets on soft reboots, and a variety of other bug fixes. OpenZFS 2.3-rc5 is mostly about getting in last minute bug fixes ahead of the stable debut.

Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.3-rc5 changes via GitHub