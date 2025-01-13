OpenZFS 2.3 Released With RAIDZ Expansion, Fast Dedup, Direct I/O & Other Great Improvements

13 January 2025
LINUX STORAGE
OpenZFS 2.3 is out as stable this evening as the latest major feature release to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation used on Linux and FreeBSD systems. OpenZFS 2.3 is heavy on new features.

OpenZFS 2.3 brings "fast dedup" as speedier deduplication support than the original OpenZFS deduplication code. OpenZFS 2.3 also brings RAIDZ expansion support for adding new devices to an existing RAIDZ pool without the downtime.

Also making OpenZFS 2.3 great is Direct I/O support to bypass the ARC for reads/writes for greatly enhancing the performance capabilities of modern NVMe solid state storage.

OpenZFS 2.3 also adds support now for "long names" with files/folders up to 1023 characters long, JSON output support for more OpenZFS tool commands, CPU pinning, kernel same page merging, and a variety of bug fixes and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on today's OpenZFS 2.3 stable release via GitHub. FreeBSD 13.3 / 14.0-14.2 are supported and Linux kernels from 4.18 up through the Linux 6.12 stable series.
