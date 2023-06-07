OpenZFS 2.1.12 Released With Linux 6.3 Compatibility

OpenZFS 2.1.12 is now available as the latest version of this out-of-tree ZFS file-system kernel driver that works on Linux now with the latest 6.3 kernel stable series all the way back to the v3.10 kernel. Plus OpenZFS 2.1.12 also works on FreeBSD 12.2 and newer.OpenZFS 2.1.12 adds compatibility for the Linux 6.3 kernel plus there is also some early Linux 6.4 kernel compatibility work, with that kernel set to be released as stable around the end of the month. OpenZFS 2.1.12 also fixes some LLVM Clang 15 compiler errors, there are several FreeBSD-specific fixes, increasing various default limits, and several minor performance optimizations.

Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.1.12 changes can be found via GitHub