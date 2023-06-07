OpenZFS 2.1.12 Released With Linux 6.3 Compatibility

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 June 2023 at 05:48 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
OpenZFS 2.1.12 is now available as the latest version of this out-of-tree ZFS file-system kernel driver that works on Linux now with the latest 6.3 kernel stable series all the way back to the v3.10 kernel. Plus OpenZFS 2.1.12 also works on FreeBSD 12.2 and newer.

OpenZFS 2.1.12 adds compatibility for the Linux 6.3 kernel plus there is also some early Linux 6.4 kernel compatibility work, with that kernel set to be released as stable around the end of the month. OpenZFS 2.1.12 also fixes some LLVM Clang 15 compiler errors, there are several FreeBSD-specific fixes, increasing various default limits, and several minor performance optimizations.

OpenZFS logo


Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.1.12 changes can be found via GitHub.
3 Comments
Related News
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
IBM Baking Some Nice Optimizations To EXT4's Multi-Block Allocator
Bcachefs Submitted For Review - Next-Gen CoW File-System Aims For Mainline
Rust Null Block Driver Published To Begin Experimenting With Rust For Linux Storage
Linux 6.4 Lands Concurrent I/O Performance Optimizations For Device Mapper
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat To Stop Shipping LibreOffice In Future RHEL, Limiting Fedora LO Involvement
System76's Coreboot Open Firmware Manages To Disable Intel ME For Raptor Lake
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Use Ticked Higher In May, 25% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
Ubuntu Details Initial Plans For Immutable Linux Desktop With Ubuntu Core & Snaps