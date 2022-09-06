OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices

OpenWrt as the embedded Linux distribution designed to run on wireless routers and other networking devices is out with its 22.03 stable release.OpenWrt 22.03 brings Firewall4 as the new default firewall based on Nftables and a replacement to their older IPTables-based "Firewall3" router. The Nftables-powered Firewall4 should work as a drop-in replacement and transition existing firewall rules nicely.OpenWrt 22.03 adds support for more than 180 new devices this cycle, bringing the total number of supported embedded devices to more than 1,580. Of particular modern interest, OpenWrt 22.03 brings support for more than 15 devices supporting the modern WiFi 6 standard using the MT7915 WiFi chipset.OpenWrt 22.03 makes use of the Linux 5.10 kernel, Musl libc 1.2.3, Glibc 2.34, GCC 11.2, Binutils 2.37, and Busybox 1.35. The updated Musl also has improved handling for the Year 2038 problem. Rounding out the notable OpenWrt 22.03 changes is a dark mode for OpenWrt's LuCI web interface.

More details on today's OpenWrt 22.03 release via openwrt.org