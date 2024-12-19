OpenVINO 2024.6 Released With Intel Arc B-Series Support, NPU Optimizations

19 December 2024
Intel's OpenVINO open-source AI toolkit is out with a new feature release today for closing out the year. The OpenVINO 2024.6 release brings initial support for the Arc B-Series "Battlemage" graphics cards as well as further optimizing the Intel NPU support.

OpenVINO 2024.6 presents support for the newly-launched Intel Arc B-Series Graphics "Battlemage", better optimizes the inference performance and large language model (LLM) performance on Intel neural processing units, and also improves the LLM performance with GenAI API optimizations. Plus there are overall stability enhancements and performance improvements for large language models.

Intel Arc Graphics B580


OpenVINO 2024.6 is just another point release and thus a fairly small update overall but nice to see the timely Intel Battlemage graphics support and continued NPU optimizations. I'll be working on some new OpenVINO benchmarks soon.

OpenVINO diagram


Downloads and more details on the OpenVINO 2024.6 release via GitHub.
