OpenShot 4.1 Released With Auto-Optimize, CLI Automation & ARM64 Linux Builds

OpenShot is closing out the month of October by releasing OpenShot 4.1 as the latest major feature release for this useful open-source video editing solution.OpenShot 4.1 finally brings native text editing to its video editor to allow adding and styling text directly without requiring any external editor. Another big addition is Auto-Optimize to provide small, fast optimized copies of heavy videos for instant previews while the export is maintained at the higher 4K+ quality.One exciting me is CLI automation. The intent here is for scripts or AI agents like Claude Code and Codex to be able to edit videos with OpenShot. I'm excited about OpenShot's CLI Automation with scripting support for hopefully being able to make an automated performance benchmark of OpenShot.

OpenShot 4.1 also brings improvements to exports, keyboard editing and preview enhancements, faster editing and better audio support, and a variety of other improvements. On the packaging side, OpenShot 4.1 adds ARM64 builds to complement their x86_64 binaries.OpenShot 4.1 downloads and more details on the new version at OpenShot.org