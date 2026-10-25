OpenShot 4.1 Released With Auto-Optimize, CLI Automation & ARM64 Linux Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 31 October 2026 at 07:28 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA
OpenShot is closing out the month of October by releasing OpenShot 4.1 as the latest major feature release for this useful open-source video editing solution.

OpenShot 4.1 finally brings native text editing to its video editor to allow adding and styling text directly without requiring any external editor. Another big addition is Auto-Optimize to provide small, fast optimized copies of heavy videos for instant previews while the export is maintained at the higher 4K+ quality.

One exciting me is CLI automation. The intent here is for scripts or AI agents like Claude Code and Codex to be able to edit videos with OpenShot. I'm excited about OpenShot's CLI Automation with scripting support for hopefully being able to make an automated performance benchmark of OpenShot.

OpenShot 4.1


OpenShot 4.1 also brings improvements to exports, keyboard editing and preview enhancements, faster editing and better audio support, and a variety of other improvements. On the packaging side, OpenShot 4.1 adds ARM64 builds to complement their x86_64 binaries.

OpenShot 4.1 downloads and more details on the new version at OpenShot.org.
1 Comment
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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