OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Brings New Default Theme, Better Wayland Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 December 2024 at 03:01 PM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
OpenShot 3.3 is out today as the newest feature release for this popular open-source video editor. This Qt-based cross-platform non-linear video editor has a new default theme and many other enhancements in time for editing any of your year-end or holiday videos.

OpenShot 3.3 defaults to a new "Cosmic Dusk" default theme for what they describe as a modern and stylish look for this free software video editor. OpenShot 3.3 also has ripple editing improvements, the color picker has been made Wayland-compatible, a new recovery menu, zoom slider improvements, and an overhaul to the copy/paste handling.

OpenShot 3.3 video editor


OpenShot 3.3 also has faster timeline updates, track resizing fixes, multi-drag and drop support, better keyboard shortcut handling, eliminating timeline gaps, updated translations, and an assortment of other improvements. OpenShot 3.3 is a rather big update for advancing this great free video editor option for Linux systems.

OpenShot 3.3 on Ubuntu Linux


OpenShot 3.3 downloads and more details on this new release via GitHub. The new release should also be up soon on OpenShot.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
OBS Studio 31.0 Released With New Features For Screen Recording & Screencasting
FFmpeg Git Continues Landing A Number Of Vulkan Video Enhancements
Linux 6.13 SoundWire Preps DisCo 2.0 Support
New Sound Hardware Support In Linux 6.13
Intel Lands VVC VA-API Hardware Decoding Into FFmpeg
SVT-AV1 2.3 Brings More Performance Improvements: AVX-512 & LTO By Default, More Tuning
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust