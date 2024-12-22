OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Brings New Default Theme, Better Wayland Support

OpenShot 3.3 is out today as the newest feature release for this popular open-source video editor. This Qt-based cross-platform non-linear video editor has a new default theme and many other enhancements in time for editing any of your year-end or holiday videos.OpenShot 3.3 defaults to a new "Cosmic Dusk" default theme for what they describe as a modern and stylish look for this free software video editor. OpenShot 3.3 also has ripple editing improvements, the color picker has been made Wayland-compatible, a new recovery menu, zoom slider improvements, and an overhaul to the copy/paste handling.

OpenShot 3.3 also has faster timeline updates, track resizing fixes, multi-drag and drop support, better keyboard shortcut handling, eliminating timeline gaps, updated translations, and an assortment of other improvements. OpenShot 3.3 is a rather big update for advancing this great free video editor option for Linux systems.