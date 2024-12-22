OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Brings New Default Theme, Better Wayland Support
OpenShot 3.3 is out today as the newest feature release for this popular open-source video editor. This Qt-based cross-platform non-linear video editor has a new default theme and many other enhancements in time for editing any of your year-end or holiday videos.
OpenShot 3.3 defaults to a new "Cosmic Dusk" default theme for what they describe as a modern and stylish look for this free software video editor. OpenShot 3.3 also has ripple editing improvements, the color picker has been made Wayland-compatible, a new recovery menu, zoom slider improvements, and an overhaul to the copy/paste handling.
OpenShot 3.3 also has faster timeline updates, track resizing fixes, multi-drag and drop support, better keyboard shortcut handling, eliminating timeline gaps, updated translations, and an assortment of other improvements. OpenShot 3.3 is a rather big update for advancing this great free video editor option for Linux systems.
OpenShot 3.3 downloads and more details on this new release via GitHub. The new release should also be up soon on OpenShot.org.
