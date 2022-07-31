OpenRazer 3.4 Released With Support For Newer Razer Devices On Linux

OpenRazer as the independent open-source project providing Linux drivers and user-space daemon for Razer peripherals is out with its newest feature release.OpenRazer makes it possible to configure various Razer peripherals whether it be their popular gaming keyboards and mice or other devices when it comes to various device settings, lighting controls, and other tunables. OpenRazer supports much of Razer's hardware product portfolio from over the years thanks to reverse engineering and work by users / the open-source community.With today's OpenRazer 3.4 release the latest devices to be supported include the Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed, Razer Viper V2 Pro, Razer Huntsman Mini Analog, and Razer DeathAdder 3.5G Black.

OpenRazer 3.4 also improves error handling in its drivers, cleans up various portions of the driver code, better support for the Razer Huntsman V2 functionality, and many bug fixes.Downloads and more details on OpenRazer 3.4 via GitHub , including the complete list of supported Razer devices and other details on openrazer.github.io