OpenRazer 3.12.4 Fixes Compatibility With Linux 7.2

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 July 2026 at 08:33 PM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE
OpenRazer 3.12.4 is now available as the newest update to these out-of-tree, unofficial Linux drivers for Razer devices. OpenRazer when paired with the likes of Polychromatic or other GUI options is what makes for a nice experience running Razer gaming peripherals under Linux.

With OpenRazer 3.12.4 there aren't any shiny features or other Razer production additions to note, but the main change is enabling support for the latest Linux 7.2 Git kernel state.

Due to Linux 7.2 finally eliminating the strncpy API after years of work and hundreds of patches, OpenRazer too had to be updated as some of its code had depended upon strncpy. The OpenRazer 3.12.4 release is now using strscpy() in place of strncpy() for Linux 7.2+ compatibility.

That's the main highlight of OpenRazer 3.12.4, which can be downloaded today from GitHub.

Razer teaser for next week


And, coincidentally, stay tuned for some notable Razer Linux news next week...
3 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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