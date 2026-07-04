OpenRazer 3.12.4 Fixes Compatibility With Linux 7.2
OpenRazer 3.12.4 is now available as the newest update to these out-of-tree, unofficial Linux drivers for Razer devices. OpenRazer when paired with the likes of Polychromatic or other GUI options is what makes for a nice experience running Razer gaming peripherals under Linux.
With OpenRazer 3.12.4 there aren't any shiny features or other Razer production additions to note, but the main change is enabling support for the latest Linux 7.2 Git kernel state.
Due to Linux 7.2 finally eliminating the strncpy API after years of work and hundreds of patches, OpenRazer too had to be updated as some of its code had depended upon strncpy. The OpenRazer 3.12.4 release is now using strscpy() in place of strncpy() for Linux 7.2+ compatibility.
That's the main highlight of OpenRazer 3.12.4, which can be downloaded today from GitHub.
And, coincidentally, stay tuned for some notable Razer Linux news next week...
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