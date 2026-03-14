OpenRazer 3.12 Released With Support For Newer Razer Products On Linux

OpenRazer 3.12 was just released today as the newest update to these independently-maintained, open-source drivers for Razer devices on Linux. Paired with the likes of the Polychromatic GUI, OpenRazer allows for a pleasant experience for the Razer gaming peripherals under Linux.With OpenRazer 3.12 there is now support for a number of newer Razer devices on Linux with these out-of-tree kernel drivers. The newly-enabled products include:- Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed- Razer Mouse Dock Pro- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini- Razer Tartarus ProOpenRazer 3.12 also brings a number of typing improvements, various device specific bug fixes, horizontal scrolling is now working for the Razer Pro Click V2, relative wheel support for the Razer Naga Epic Chroma, and other fixes.

OpenRazer 3.12 downloads and more details on GitHub