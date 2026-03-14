OpenRazer 3.12 Released With Support For Newer Razer Products On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 March 2026 at 09:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
OpenRazer 3.12 was just released today as the newest update to these independently-maintained, open-source drivers for Razer devices on Linux. Paired with the likes of the Polychromatic GUI, OpenRazer allows for a pleasant experience for the Razer gaming peripherals under Linux.

With OpenRazer 3.12 there is now support for a number of newer Razer devices on Linux with these out-of-tree kernel drivers. The newly-enabled products include:

- Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed
- Razer Mouse Dock Pro
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini
- Razer Tartarus Pro

OpenRazer 3.12 also brings a number of typing improvements, various device specific bug fixes, horizontal scrolling is now working for the Razer Pro Click V2, relative wheel support for the Razer Naga Epic Chroma, and other fixes.

OpenRazer drivers with Polychromatic UI


OpenRazer 3.12 downloads and more details on GitHub.
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About The Author

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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