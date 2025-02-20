OpenRazer 3.10 Delivers New Razer Hardware Support For Linux Users
OpenRazer 3.10 was just released as the newest update to this set of community-maintained, open-source out-of-tree driver packages for enabling Razer device support on Linux.
OpenRazer enables many Razer gaming peripherals to work well under Linux as well as providing a DBus API so that user-space programs like Polychromatic can configure the Razer devices, similar to Razer's official software package on Windows. OpenRazer paired with Polychromatic or other user-space software is the best way to enjoy Razer hardware on Linux with Razer sadly not providing any official support.
With today's OpenRazer 3.10 there are a handful of newer devices now supported by these drivers on top of all of the existing hardware support.. Now supported are the Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, Razer Basilisk V3 35K, and Razer Blade 18 (2024).
OpenRazer 3.10 also brings a number of bug fixes, fixing the Razer mouse driver for building against Linux 6.14, and other minor changes.
OpenRazer 3.10 downloads and more information via GitHub.
Add A Comment