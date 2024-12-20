OpenMoonRay 1.7 Brings More NVIDIA GPU Acceleration, Additional Features
In early 2023 DreamWorks open-sourced their MoonRay renderer as OpenMoonRay. Since then they have continued advancing this award-winning production MCRT renderer. Before closing out 2024 they have now released OpenMoonRay 1.7.
The OpenMoonRay 1.7 open-source renderer release in its XPU mode brings support for greater acceleration on NVIDIA GPUs to now include both regular rays and occlusion rays plus having support for up to 16 motion blur steps/samples for meshes.
OpenMoonRay 1.7 also has updated build instruction documentation, a threads option for "moonray_bake", adds PortalLight, a stochastic presence optimization, new command line tools, and a variety of other features and fixes.
Downloads and more details on the OpenMoonRay 1.7 release via GitHub.
