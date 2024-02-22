DreamWorks Releases OpenMoonRay 1.5 Open-Source Renderer
Back in August 2022 DreamWorks Animation announced plans to open-source MoonRay as their production-grade renderer used on films like Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and other animated films. Nearly one year ago in March 2023 MoonRay was open-sourced as OpenMoonRay while this week brings the latest iteration of it: OpenMoonRay 1.5.
OpenMoonRay 1.5 features the latest work on this award-winning MCRT renderer. OpenMoonRay 1.5 pulls in NVIDIA OptiX 7.6 support, Intel Embree 4.2 ray-tracing kernels, support for the VFX Reference Platform 2023 that in turn means support for newer distributions and compilers / Python, bug fixes, and other new renderer features.
Some of the new improvements with the OpenMoonRay 1.5 renderer itself include a new adaptive light sampling scheme, automatic CPU-affinity control, and various other improvements.
Downloads and more details on this week's release of DreamWorks Animations' OpenMoonRay 1.5 via GitHub. Those unfamiliar with the renderer from past articles can learn more about the project at OpenMoonRay.org.
