DreamWorks Releases OpenMoonRay 1.5 Open-Source Renderer

Back in August 2022 DreamWorks Animation announced plans to open-source MoonRay as their production-grade renderer used on films like Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and other animated films. Nearly one year ago in March 2023 MoonRay was open-sourced as OpenMoonRay while this week brings the latest iteration of it: OpenMoonRay 1.5.OpenMoonRay 1.5 features the latest work on this award-winning MCRT renderer. OpenMoonRay 1.5 pulls in NVIDIA OptiX 7.6 support, Intel Embree 4.2 ray-tracing kernels, support for the VFX Reference Platform 2023 that in turn means support for newer distributions and compilers / Python, bug fixes, and other new renderer features.

Some of the new improvements with the OpenMoonRay 1.5 renderer itself include a new adaptive light sampling scheme, automatic CPU-affinity control, and various other improvements.Downloads and more details on this week's release of DreamWorks Animations' OpenMoonRay 1.5 via GitHub . Those unfamiliar with the renderer from past articles can learn more about the project at OpenMoonRay.org