OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 ROME "Silver Candidate" Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 5 September 2022 at 05:41 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Following the OpenMandriva Lx ROME Technical Preview release from earlier this summer, a "silver candidate" for OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 ROME is now available for testing.

OpenMandriva's ROME is their rolling release take for this originally Mandrake/Mandriva-derived Linux distribution. With the "silver candidate" announced this morning they classify it as not quite a release candidate but at least a step further from their earlier technical preview release.

OpenMandriva Lx ROME uses the KDE Plasma desktop by default, continues using LLVM Clang as the default system compiler rather than GCC, and this new release has an assortment of updated packages. OpenMandriva continues to produce install images both for x86_64 as well as an AMD Zen (znver1) optimized flavor too where the install image and all packages are rebuilt using AMD Znver1 tuning for optimized AMD Ryzen and EPYC performance.

Downloads and more details on the OpenMandriva Lx ROME Silver Candidate via OpenMandriva.org.
