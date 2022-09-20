OpenJDK Java 19 Released With RISC-V Linux Port, Foreign Function API

Out today is OpenJDK Java 19 in its general availability form while adding a number of new features.

Among the exciting changes with Java 19 are:

- The Linux RISC-V port is now available.

- The Foreign Function and Memory APIs are in preview form with OpenJDK 19. The API allows for interoperability with code and data outside of the Java runtime, such as for Java programs to call native libraries and process-native data.

- Virtual Threads are in preview form as a lightweight threads implementation for concurrent applications.

- In its fourth incubator stage is the Java Vector API for vector computations that at run-time are making use of optimal vector instructions based on the CPU architecture support.

- Structured concurrency is in its incubator form for simplifying Java multi-threading.

- Record Patterns are in preview for deconstructing record values.

- New APIs to allow customizing the signature schemes for individual TLS and DTLS connections.

- Support for Unicode 14.

- Additional Date-Time formats added.

More details on the changes to enjoy with Java 19 can be found via jdk.java.net.
