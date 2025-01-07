Cross-Vendor Mesh Shading Being Worked On For OpenGL

While it's very rare in recent times for a new OpenGL extension -- especially one that is exciting -- given the continued great adoption of the modern Vulkan API, in 2025 we are looking at an interesting addition to OpenGL with cross-vendor mesh shading via a proposed GL_EXT_mesh_shader implementation.Mesh shaders in simple terms are compute shaders able to output triangles on their own. Cross-vendor mesh shading has been available with Vulkan for three years now and going back years prior NVIDIA spearheaded their own OpenGL and Vulkan extensions for mesh shaders when they introduced the hardware capabilities with Turing GPUs.The GL_NV_mesh_shader extension continues to exist as the NVIDIA vendor prefixed extension for mesh shaders and now a GL_EXT_mesh_shader extension is being proposed by AMD and Mesa developers as a cross-vendor extension.

"This extension provides a new mechanism allowing applications to use two new programmable shader types -- the task and mesh shader -- to generate collections of geometric primitives to be processed by fixed-function primitive assembly and rasterization logic. When the task and mesh shaders are drawn, they replace the standard programmable vertex processing pipeline, including vertex array attribute fetching, vertex shader processing, tessellation, and the geometry shader processing."

"I'd like to see the mesa implementation at least well underway before this is released, but I think it's a great addition to the ecosystem. Bringing cross-vendor support to GL mesh shading will enable things like nvidium to finally run on more platforms."