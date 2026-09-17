OpenCL 3.1.2 Released With cl_khr_command_buffer Promoted

The Khronos Group today released the newest revision of the OpenCL specification with a handful of changes.With today's OpenCL 3.1.2 spec release the cl_khr_command_buffer extension has been finalized and is no longer considered of experimental status. With cl_khr_command_buffer comes the ability to record and replay buffers of OpenCL commands. The intent here is on reducing the overhead of enqueuing the same workload multiple times.The cl_khr_command_buffer extension was worked on by NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Codeplay, Qualcomm, and other stakeholders. Great seeing it now promoted beyond its experimental state.OpenCL 3.1.2 also improves its error code documentation consistency for memory object APIs and brings various clarifications.

The OpenCL 3.1.2 spec update is available from GitHub