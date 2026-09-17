OpenCL 3.1.2 Released With cl_khr_command_buffer Promoted

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 17 September 2026 at 08:33 PM EDT. Add A Comment
STANDARDS
The Khronos Group today released the newest revision of the OpenCL specification with a handful of changes.

With today's OpenCL 3.1.2 spec release the cl_khr_command_buffer extension has been finalized and is no longer considered of experimental status. With cl_khr_command_buffer comes the ability to record and replay buffers of OpenCL commands. The intent here is on reducing the overhead of enqueuing the same workload multiple times.

The cl_khr_command_buffer extension was worked on by NVIDIA, Intel, Google, Codeplay, Qualcomm, and other stakeholders. Great seeing it now promoted beyond its experimental state.

OpenCL 3.1.2 also improves its error code documentation consistency for memory object APIs and brings various clarifications.

OpenCL 3.1


The OpenCL 3.1.2 spec update is available from GitHub.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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