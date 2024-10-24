OpenCL Headers & SDK Updated For OpenCL 3.0.17

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 7 November 2024 at 06:19 AM EST. Add A Comment
Near the end of October OpenCL 3.0.17 was released as the newest maintenance update to this low-level compute API for cross-vendor GPUs and other accelerators. The OpenCL Headers and SDK have now been updated for the new revision.

OpenCL 3.0.17 brings enhancements and corrections to the external memory and semaphore extensions, support for importing NT handles by name on Windows, usability improvements for the provisional cl_khr_command_buffer_mutable_dispatch extension, and an assortment of other minor changes. More details on the OpenCL 3.0.17 spec update via Khronos.org.

Tagged yesterday within the Khronos GitHub was the new OpenCL Headers that make various adjustments to align with the OpenCL 3.0.17 specification.

Similarly, the updated OpenCL SDK is also now tagged for aligning with OpenCL 3.0.17.

Back in September marked four years since the OpenCL 3.0 specification was released while so far we haven't heard anything publicly about any next major revision to this compute spec but at least Vulkan compute has been making some inroads.
