OpenBLAS 0.3.22 Introduces EmScripten JavaScript, Fixes AMD Zen 4 Handling

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 28 March 2023 at 05:52 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
A new release of OpenBLAS is now available, the open-source BLAS and LAPACK implementation known for its wide variety of processor optimizations.

OpenBLAS 0.3.22 is out this week and provides the latest CPU optimizations, build fixes, and other new features. The OpenBLAS 0.3.22 highlights amount to:

- Initial support for processing with the EmScripten JavaScript converter albeit only a single-threaded build for now.

- Various multi-threaded tuning/threshold changes.

- Auto-detection for Intel Raptor Lake CPUs.

- Fixed compilation for AMD Zen 4 processors like the Ryzen 7000 series and EPYC 9004 series.

- Various x86_64 kernel optimizations and other improvements there.

- Armv8 CPU auto-detection for Cortex X3 and Cortex A715 processors.

- Improved GEMM performance for Arm Neoverse V1 cores.

- Updating the included LAPACK against the reference v3.11 release along with various post-release corrections and improvements.



Fixing the AMD Zen 4 support and adding Intel Raptor Lake support alone will be of interest to many users.

Downloads and more details on this OpenBLAS 0.3.22 release via GitHub.

1 Comment
