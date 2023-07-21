Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
The Open64 Compiler Seeing Some Recent Changes, clang2whirl Clang Open64 Front-End
I was surprised this week when I was notified of a new Open64 release on GitHub. Though the new release was tagged as clang-prebuilt and the first open64-compiler release ever under the GitHub infrastructure. But this wasn't much about Open64 itself as providing a reference pre-built Clang 11 and Clang 14 implementations that can be used for building Open64's clang2whirl.
The clang2whirl is a Clang-based Open64 front-end developed by Xcalibyte (Shenzhen) Limited. It's been in development for several years now and this clang-prebuilt provides a compatible reference build of LLVM Clang for in turn building out this Open64 front-end.
When it comes to code activity on the Open64 compiler, there's been activity as recently as last month and a number of commits this year. The commit activity appears to be periodic but heavy at times.
Back in the day when it was GCC vs. Open64 world... I still have AMD Open64 mousepads somewhere.
In any event it's interesting to see this recent activity around the Open64 compiler and the clang2whirl front-end. Those interested can find the in-development code via open64-compiler/open64 on GitHub.