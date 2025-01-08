Open3D v0.19 Brings Cross-Platform GPU Support Via SYCL

Open3D v0.19 is out as the newest feature release to this open-source library for 3D data processing in C++ and Python. Open3D provides various 3D data structures, processing algorithms, 3D visualizations, physically based GPU rendering, and machine learning integration with the likes of PyTorch and TensorFlow to offer powerful 3D data processing capabilities.With today's Open3D v0.19 release, there is now experimental cross-platform GPU support using the Khronos SYCL API. This SYCL backend for Open3D works cross-vendor and has been tested across various GPUs from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA. By going the SYCL route they can offload many Tensor API operations and Tensor Geometry operations to the GPUs along with hardware accelerated ray-casting and other features.

Open3D v0.19 also adds Python 3.12 and Numpy 2 compatibility, preview support for GPU-accelerated ray-casting with the Intel Embree library, new 3D geometry metrics, CUDA 12 support, improved camera visualizations, and a variety of other features.Downloads and more details on the Open3D v0.19 release via GitHub for this open-souce, cross-platform 3D data processing library.