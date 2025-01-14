Intel's Open Image Denoise Begins Preparing For Panther Lake Xe3 Graphics

Open Image Denoise 2.3.2 was released by Intel on Monday. Contrary to being a point release, it's actually an exciting update.Open Image Denoise is the high performance CPU/GPU denoising filter library intended for use with ray-tracing and part of the oneAPI Rendering Toolkit.With Open Image Denoise 2.3.2 there is preliminary support for the Intel Xe3 integrated graphics being found with next-gen Core Ultra "Panther Lake" processors. Expect more tuning/optimizations to come but exciting to see the Intel Rendering Toolkit software beginning to support Panther Lake well in advance of launch.Open Image Denoise 2.3.2 also brings improved performance for recent Core Ultra "Lunar Lake" hardware as well as the newly-launched Battlemage Arc B-Series graphics cards.

More details on the updated Intel Open Image Denoise library via GitHub