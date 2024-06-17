Open Image Denoise 2.3 Prepares For Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake & Battlemage

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 June 2024 at 09:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel's Open Image Denoise open-source software that is a denoising library used by Blender and other applications is out with a new feature release as it prepares for the integrated graphics of upcoming Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors as well as nearing the launch of Xe2 / Battlemage discrete graphics.

This CPU/GPU denoising library is up to version 2.3 this morning. Open Image Denoise 2.3 in addition to the Arrow Lake / Lunar Lake / Battlemage hardware support brings significantly improved image quality using the ray-tracing filter in the high quality mode, a new "fast" quality mode for around 1.5~2x better performance for interactive/real-time previews, async functions now execute asynchronously on CPU cores too, new API functions, and more.

Open Image Denoise


Downloads and more details on today's Open Image Denoise 2.3 release via GitHub. I'll be working on new Open Image Denoise benchmarks shortly with the latest CPUs and GPUs.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux To Incorporate Intel CPU Hybrid Topology For Determining Vulnerabilities/Mitigations
Linux 6.11 Bringing "Hardware Replay" Feature For Intel Graphics Debugging
Intel Vulkan Driver Halves The Time Required For Startup
Intel To Upstream Habana Labs Network Drivers Into The Linux Kernel
Intel Low Power Mode Daemon v0.0.4 Released To Optimize Hybrid CPUs On Linux
Intel's oneDNN 3.5 Begins Optimizing For Xe2, More Xeon 6 Tuning
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
NVIDIA Exploring Ways To Better Support An Upstream Kernel Driver
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024