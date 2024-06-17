Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Open Image Denoise 2.3 Prepares For Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake & Battlemage
This CPU/GPU denoising library is up to version 2.3 this morning. Open Image Denoise 2.3 in addition to the Arrow Lake / Lunar Lake / Battlemage hardware support brings significantly improved image quality using the ray-tracing filter in the high quality mode, a new "fast" quality mode for around 1.5~2x better performance for interactive/real-time previews, async functions now execute asynchronously on CPU cores too, new API functions, and more.
Downloads and more details on today's Open Image Denoise 2.3 release via GitHub. I'll be working on new Open Image Denoise benchmarks shortly with the latest CPUs and GPUs.