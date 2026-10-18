Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 18 October 2026 at 06:23 AM EDT. 37 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Omarchy 4.0.5 released this weekend as the newest version of this Arch Linux based distribution built around the Hyprland desktop. Omarchy 4.0.5 pulls in the latest Linux 7.2 stable kernel with BORE scheduler, updates against the Qt 6.12 toolkit, and a variety of smaller improvements.

For those frequently launching their web browser, Omarchy has taken to millisecond level optimization work for finding and launching the default browser. Profiling the default browser launching led to finding that using xdg-settings get default-web-browser was taking around 72 ms every time due to its various entangled POSIX shell scripts. David Heinemeier Hansson with Claude Code took to writing a new replacement helper that can do the same work is around 10 ms.

Omarchy 4


DHH explained in this pull request landing the new replacement helper for finding the default web browser:
"omarchy-cmd-default-browser is a new hidden helper. It reads the x-scheme-handler/http default from the config-dir mimeapps.list files the way xdg-mime does, checking the desktop-specific hyprland-mimeapps.list first. It takes the first listed entry that's installed. As in xdg-mime, the first copy of an entry found decides that, by whether its Exec command still resolves. So an entry Omarchy left behind for a removed browser is skipped, even when a system copy of the same entry exists. It runs in ~10ms. With nothing set in a config dir, it falls back to xdg-settings, with BROWSER unset, then to xdg-mime for https, as before. omarchy-launch-browser and omarchy-launch-webapp now use it."

And in the end, a faster web browser launching experience with this micro-optimization:

Omarchy web browser launch benchmark


There was also another optimization separately working to improve the bar performance for the Omarchy shell from around 20 seconds down to about 15 seconds for a six monitor setup with many widgets.

More details on the Omarchy 4.0.5 changes and downloads via GitHub.
37 Comments
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