Omarchy Gets The Web Browser Launching Faster By Avoiding XDG Overhead

Omarchy 4.0.5 released this weekend as the newest version of this Arch Linux based distribution built around the Hyprland desktop. Omarchy 4.0.5 pulls in the latest Linux 7.2 stable kernel with BORE scheduler, updates against the Qt 6.12 toolkit, and a variety of smaller improvements.For those frequently launching their web browser, Omarchy has taken to millisecond level optimization work for finding and launching the default browser. Profiling the default browser launching led to finding that using xdg-settings get default-web-browser was taking around 72 ms every time due to its various entangled POSIX shell scripts. David Heinemeier Hansson with Claude Code took to writing a new replacement helper that can do the same work is around 10 ms.

"omarchy-cmd-default-browser is a new hidden helper. It reads the x-scheme-handler/http default from the config-dir mimeapps.list files the way xdg-mime does, checking the desktop-specific hyprland-mimeapps.list first. It takes the first listed entry that's installed. As in xdg-mime, the first copy of an entry found decides that, by whether its Exec command still resolves. So an entry Omarchy left behind for a removed browser is skipped, even when a system copy of the same entry exists. It runs in ~10ms. With nothing set in a config dir, it falls back to xdg-settings, with BROWSER unset, then to xdg-mime for https, as before. omarchy-launch-browser and omarchy-launch-webapp now use it."

DHH explained in this pull request landing the new replacement helper for finding the default web browser:And in the end, a faster web browser launching experience with this micro-optimization: