Alibaba Contributing $3M USD To Omarchy To Work On Making "Ideal" Agentic OS

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 September 2026 at 08:24 AM EDT. 49 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Omarchy project announced today that Alibaba Cloud will be contributing a total of three million USD to their foundation for helping development of this Linux distribution and working to make it an "ideal agentic operating system".

Alibaba Cloud is matching DigitalOcean's $1M USD a year for the next three years to the Omacom Foundation for advancing the Omarchy Linux distribution.

As part of this Alibaba will be helping establish Omarchy China for local CDN, hosting, meet-ups, and other Chinese local initiatives.

Omarchy 4


Alibaba is also working with Omarchy to create an "ideal" agentic OS:
"We’re going to collaborate on making Omarchy the ideal agentic operating system for that computer. A beautiful, fun Linux desktop where people and agents can work together, and where the owner remains in charge.
...
That means tuning Omarchy for Qwen models out of the box and working toward full integration with the Chinese services people depend on. The models, the operating system, and the services should work together from the moment you start the machine. Getting your computer ready to work with an agent shouldn’t be a project in itself."

More details on Alibaba Cloud supporting Omarchy can be found via today's announcement.
49 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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