Alibaba Contributing $3M USD To Omarchy To Work On Making "Ideal" Agentic OS

The Omarchy project announced today that Alibaba Cloud will be contributing a total of three million USD to their foundation for helping development of this Linux distribution and working to make it an "ideal agentic operating system".Alibaba Cloud is matching DigitalOcean's $1M USD a year for the next three years to the Omacom Foundation for advancing the Omarchy Linux distribution.As part of this Alibaba will be helping establish Omarchy China for local CDN, hosting, meet-ups, and other Chinese local initiatives.

"We’re going to collaborate on making Omarchy the ideal agentic operating system for that computer. A beautiful, fun Linux desktop where people and agents can work together, and where the owner remains in charge.

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That means tuning Omarchy for Qwen models out of the box and working toward full integration with the Chinese services people depend on. The models, the operating system, and the services should work together from the moment you start the machine. Getting your computer ready to work with an agent shouldn’t be a project in itself."