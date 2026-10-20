Omarchy 4.5 Expanding To AArch64 World With Snapdragon X & NVIDIA N1X Laptops

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 20 October 2026 at 07:52 AM EDT. 9 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The Omarchy Linux distribution to date has been centered on x86_64 support for this Arch Linux distribution. Released today was Omarchy 4.5-RC1 and with this new version there is initial AArch64 support centered around Snapdragon X and NVIDIA N1X laptop support.

The Omarchy 4.5-RC1 release was tested on the Dell XPS 16 and ASUS ProArt P14 when it comes to the NVIDIA N1X support. Qualcomm Snapdragon X laptop testing has been done with Omarchy 4.5-RC1 on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. The Snapdragon support like with other Linux distributions depends upon pulling the firmware from the Windows partition for most laptop models.

Omarchy 4.5 desktop


Omarchy also has its eyes on Apple Silicon support with the separate Omarchy Mac fork being folded into Omarchy proper. But the upstream Linux support for Apple Silicon still leaves a lot to be desired for the newer M series hardware.

Omarchy 4.5 apps


Omarchy 4.5 usage


More details on the many changes with the Omarchy 4.5 release candidate can be found via GitHub, including the ISOs for both x86_64 and AArch64 testing.
9 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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