OBS Studio 30.0.1 Released With Crash Fixes
Released last month was OBS Studio 30 with Intel QSV AV1 acceleration on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, YouTube Live Control Room Panel support, and a variety of other features for this software popular with game streamers and live-casting. Out today is OBS Studio 30.0.1 with some crash fixes and other refinements for last month's update.
Among the crash fixes found in OBS Studio 30.0.1 are for a PipeWire screen capture issue, which will help those running a modern Linux desktop where PipeWire is being used for managing the audio/video streams. There's also a crash fix when removing scene items as well as on shutdown when using the OBS WebSockets support.
This point release also has a memory leak fix and other random bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on this OBS Studio 30.0.1 release via GitHub.
