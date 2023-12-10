OBS Studio 30.0.1 Released With Crash Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 10 December 2023 at 05:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
Released last month was OBS Studio 30 with Intel QSV AV1 acceleration on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, YouTube Live Control Room Panel support, and a variety of other features for this software popular with game streamers and live-casting. Out today is OBS Studio 30.0.1 with some crash fixes and other refinements for last month's update.

Among the crash fixes found in OBS Studio 30.0.1 are for a PipeWire screen capture issue, which will help those running a modern Linux desktop where PipeWire is being used for managing the audio/video streams. There's also a crash fix when removing scene items as well as on shutdown when using the OBS WebSockets support.

This point release also has a memory leak fix and other random bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on this OBS Studio 30.0.1 release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Cloudflare Talks Up Its Success In Using OpenBMC
Austrian Game Studio Now Sponsoring Krita Development
FEX 2312 Brings More Optimizations For Running x86_64 Games/Apps On AArch64
Servo Browser Engine Continues On Its Path To Be Embed-Friendly
Holiday Shopping 2023: FSF Endorses 802.11n WiFi, Opteron Boards & USB To Parallel Printer Cable
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Cloudflare Teases Next-Gen Server Design, Benefits Going From 1U To 2U Servers
Bcachefs Lands Another Round Of Fixes For Linux 6.7
Mainline Linux Support Is Being Worked On For A $100~200 ARM Handheld Gaming Console
GNOME Shell Lands Improved Icon & Text Scaling
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers