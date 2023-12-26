Nobara 39 Released - Customized Version Of Fedora Catering To Gamers/Enthusiasts

Nobara 39 was released today as this modified Fedora Linux downstream that focuses on adding user-friendly fixes and various gamer/enthusiast type desktop optimizations.The Nobara Project continues to be led by GloriousEggroll of Proton-GE fame for working to advance this modified Fedora build. Nobara 39 is based on upstream Fedora Workstation 39 that debuted last month while notable in this Nobara release is deciding to shift from the GNOME Shell to KDE Plasma desktop by default. However, vanilla GNOME builds of Nobara are available for those who prefer it.Besides basing off Fedora 39, the Nobara 39 release also features updates to its Gamescope compositor session, Steam packaging improvements, OBS Studio updates, and updated NVIDIA proprietary graphics drivers. The GNOME version of Nobara 39 continues to carry some patches around Variable Rate Refresh (VRR), enhancements to the Nautilus file manager, and more.Nobara 39 also adds in some patches around Steam Deck OLED support, setting amdgpu.ppfeaturemask=0xffffffff by default to allow use with apps like CoreCtrl, patching GLFW for native Wayland support, and updating to the DNF5 package manager, among other alterations to the Fedora 39 base.



The official screenshot of Nobara 39 with its new KDE Plasma desktop default.